* Kross was asked to discuss his WWE run and while he doesn’t seem to hold any ill feelings, he is realistic in that it wasn’t good. He wasn’t a fan of the main roster gear, he realized losing out of the gate wasn’t a good idea out of the gate, but tried to remain optimistic

* Kross said he was offered a new, main roster contract on the day he lost to Jeff Hardy, so he was hopeful there was some semblance of a long-term storyline at play. However, the protocol that WWE typically introduces talent by wasn’t followed in his sense, and felt “off” to him. He said by the time it was a few weeks in, there was a “what was anyone really going to do about this?” approach to it

* Kross was happy about some elements of the gear change for several reasons, because it meant a new look, new merchandise, new action figures. However, by the time he got to RAW it became very Mad Max-esque, and looked bizarre. Kross did confirm that there was some Sean O’Haire influence in his final vignette that aired. He complimented the WWE writing team that he worked with and said the writers get an unfair bad reputation

* When asked about WWE dismantling Triple H’s vision, Kross said that while he likes to live in his own bubble in wrestling, it’s hard to say it doesn’t feel like they’re doing that. Things weren’t adding up or making sense to him ahead of his Takeover match with Samoa Joe for the NXT Title, and he said many of his friends that are still in WWE have a lot of question marks

* Kross said Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and Paul Heyman all gave him personal advice, and he still keeps in touch with several people that helped him on his WWE journey

