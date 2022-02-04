During his recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports former two-time NXT champion, Killer Kross spoke about possibly joining AEW, and what it was like working with Adam Cole. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks he could offer any company, including AEW, something that they don’t have:

“For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming. I don’t say that in a derogatory way. I just mean that typically how I approach things is: I look at what’s on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts into the program, and I go, ‘What’s something that I can do that no one else is doing.’ I think that’s the best way to improve a show. Every single person that is part of a show should be attempting to contribute something from their individual standpoint to improve the entire show. So, there are things that haven’t been done yet or haven’t been done at all or I don’t think will be done that I can do. On that front, it looks very good to me.”

On working with Adam Cole and Cole going at him during a promo segment:

“It may have been counterproductive of me not to address this earlier, but there are certain things that I think are important to protect. I probably never would have brought this up unless you asked. Regarding that promo, the night before we had received a script. Everything that he said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. He’s a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up and did our job that day like we would do any other day. He’s always been the fourth wall promo guy. They thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal five-way match, which is what we went into. If I recall, they were booking him with 50-50 booking after he dropped the title to Keith [Lee]. How it was explained to me was they wanted me to go up to the main roster with clean kills on everybody. Time just wouldn’t afford it, so they thought how can we get the best guys in NXT in one match where Kross can go over and kill these guys? In this business, you can’t just run people over all month in promos and tag matches and stuff and then kill them clean at the pay-per-view. They get nothing. So, I think the idea behind that was to let them get their licks in prior to the pay-per-view, and then they just get smashed and beat. That was basically the idea behind it. Cole needed to look strong in the promo and they’re playing on the fourth wall stuff and that’s basically it.”