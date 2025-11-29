Who deserves to be the world champion in WWE?

If you ask Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross during his own run in WWE, there is a specific talent who absolutely deserves that privelage.

Finn Balor.

During a recent discussion with Square Family Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, the former WWE Superstar explained this opinion, and opened up on his relationship with fellow former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his relationship with Scarlett Bordeaux: “Something happened when she and I looked at each other, there was just instant chemistry and it wasn’t necessarily an attraction. I felt like I had met her in a previous life and she said the same thing to me. She actually said it first, I was thinking it, and I said, ‘Well now that I’ve said it she’s gonna think I’m just copying her,’ but something just really crazy happened and I didn’t want to ignore it.”

On his thoughts on Finn Balor: “He’s really, really tough. I don’t know what his current weight is, obviously, he’s on the lighter side but Finn hits harder than most heavyweights, and he’s tougher than most heavyweights. Guy is a complete freak of nature and he’s one of my favorite opponents I’ve ever had in my entire career. He’s really, really good.”

On Balor deserving to be world champion: “He’s really underrated and I hope Finn becomes world champion again because he deserves it.”

Check out the complete Square Family Wrestling interview with Killer Kross via the YouTube player embedded below.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage News On Big Change To Original Plans For WrestleMania 42 Main Event, Spoiler On Where New Direction Is Headed

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)