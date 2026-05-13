Killer Kross has thrown out an interesting idea involving two recently departed WWE stars.

Following the exits of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from WWE earlier this month, speculation has continued regarding where the longtime duo could pop up next. While many fans have immediately linked the pair to promotions such as AEW and TNA Wrestling, there has also reportedly been plenty of interest from names across the independent scene as well.

One former WWE talent who appears interested in sharing the ring with them is Kross.

On May 13, Kross reacted to a social media post from a fan who mentioned wanting to see a match between Kross and the wrestler formerly known as Xavier Woods. Rather than teasing a singles showdown, Kross instead suggested the idea of joining forces with both Woods and Kingston for a one-night-only alliance.

His proposed name for the trio also caught attention.

“What about a one night only trios tag team with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods,” Kross wrote. “The New Doomsday.”

As noted, The New Day’s first post-WWE booking was recently announced, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, with new ring names, will appear at GalaxyCon.