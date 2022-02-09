Pro-wrestling star and former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross recently spoke with Signed By Superstars about a wide variety of topics, including his thoughts on working with Finn Balor and what he was promised during his first run in AAA. Highlights can be found below.

Says he was told he would be winning the AAA Mega championship during his first run with the company:

I have too many Vampiro stories. I love him, but — and he knows this, he drove me a little bit crazy like he drives everybody crazy. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about him. Not because I won’t, but because I just — I won’t — there’s nothing bad to say. You know, he has — he’s always looked out for me I feel and he’s always been in my corner and he’s always been cool with me and any advice he’s ever given me has been with the intention to help me and yeah, I wish while I was there and this obviously is not completely in his control; I wish that I had won the AAA Mega Championship. Obviously that has to go through a massive chain of command and that was something I was told was gonna happen on my first run there. I was disappointed it didn’t happen but, it’s okay, I’m not a belt mark. I still had an amazing experience working in Mexico and learning the culture there and stuff like that.

How one time when he was with Vampiro they were stopped by men armed with gun while driving to a show:

One time, Vampiro and I were in a car with Martin Casaus and I think Perro Aguayo Sr.’s nephew? I’m not sure if they’re related, but it was a guy named Abraham. We were in a car driving from city to city in the middle of nowhere and we got pulled over by like these black SUVs and these guys came out with machine guns and pointed the guns at the car and that was a crazy experience. Vamp was there for that and I guess the guy driving, he translated that we were wrestlers and they let us go so, that was pretty terrifying.

On working with Finn Balor at NXT: Stand & Deliver:

At NXT, definitely Finn Balor without a doubt [is who I liked working with the most]. Him and I were always on the same page with putting together the match, where it was, what was going on in the conflict, what people needed to see. He played a perfect ‘David’ in the David and Goliath and I like to think I did a — I did my part in terms of getting people to believe that he was somebody who could win in that sort of situation. That was something that chain of command was concerned about. They were wondering if they just — people were so invested that nobody was gonna beat Kross. It was like, ‘How do we get people to buy into that?’ And he’s just so over and so good, it was the perfect person. Perfect dance partner for all that stuff so, him and I, after the first match, we were hoping the next time it was gonna happen was gonna be at Mania and it was the first thing he said to me through the curtain. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, wow’ and then I felt, ‘Yeah, he’s actually — he’s f*cking right.’ That would be, Demon at Mania or something like that. That would’ve been awesome, to be able to pay that off to people.

