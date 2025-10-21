Former WWE star Karrion Kross, now once again performing as Killer Kross, has released his third documentary — My Life After WWE — which dives deep into his post-WWE journey. The film includes footage from his matches in DEFY and other independent promotions, along with moments of fan interaction and insight from fellow wrestlers.

In the documentary, Kross likens his time in WWE to Moby Dick, using the novel’s characters and themes to explain his mindset during his final negotiations with the company before his contract expired in August.

Kross revealed that one sticking point in those talks involved a book he wrote that WWE received a portion of profits from — something the company didn’t view as relevant to negotiations.

“When you tell that kid his story doesn’t matter and you’re taking money from him and you’re telling him that the subject is irrelevant to the conversation, there’s no deal to be made, there’s nothing to agree to. So they said they would rescind their offer in 24 hours.”

Although Kross wanted to work things out, WWE ultimately withdrew its offer.

“Sometimes when somebody makes you an offer and there’s red flags over it, you should pay attention to that,” he said.

Kross also reflected on 2021, when WWE wanted to move him to the main roster but left Scarlett behind.

“Ahab signed the contract and he went out to sea, they never signed the siren, they kept her sitting at home and they turned Ahab into a f**king assh*le. So Ahab wasn’t going to fall for that again. Because he’s f**king read the book.”

He closed with a message about principles over money.

“Money is f**king worthless when it’s not attached to principles. Ahab thought I’d rather make less money and preserve my principles than to agree that nothing I have done over the last three years means anything and nothing I will do for the next three or five will mean anything either. My story, my life story, is not irrelevant.”

