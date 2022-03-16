Former WWE star Killer Kross has reportedly signed with NJPW.

Kross took to Twitter this week to hype his debut for the promotion, which will come on Friday, April 1 at NJPW Strong’s Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas. He has called out NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki for the event.

Furthermore, Sportskeeda reports that Kross has signed a contract with NJPW. There’s no word on terms of the deal, but we will keep you updated.

Kross posted a vignette to hype his NJPW debut and wrote, “The T I M E has come… For a new beginning. @njpwglobal / @njpwworld / @NJPWofAmerica #NJPW [hourglass emoji] #TickTock”

Kross was released from his WWE contract back on November 4. He just became a free agent in early February when his 90-day non-compete expired, and has worked for MLW and several indie promotions since then. He is also partnering with EC3 and Adam Scherr for their Control Your Narrative promotion.

Stay tuned for more on Kross. You can see the related tweets below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.