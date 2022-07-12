Killer Kross had a rocky end to his time with Impact Wrestling before joining WWE as requested his release from Impact in May of 2019 and publicly acknowledged it. Impact didn’t grant the release until December of that year. Scarlett also requested her release in June of 2019.
Kross recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show, and during it, he confirmed that they won’t be going back to the company:
“Respectfully, neither of us will be returning,” Kross said (per Fightful). “For the record, many of our friends work there, we are very happy for the success that they are finding. We’ve had many people in our corner for years that still work for that company. We have never ever been on record to say anything derogatory or negative about any company we’ve ever worked for. That’s beneath us.”
He continued on to say, “There are a lot of people involved, with companies per se, and when you have a problem with one or two or three people, it’s not necessarily a systemic issue. We’re happy for everybody’s success and we don’t live in that place anymore. We are always moving forward. We leave it behind us and that’s really all I have to say about it.”