Former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross was a recent guest on The Ten Count from NBC Sports Boston to talk about his run in WWE, where Kross discussed his relationship with the WWE writing team, and how he had ideas to revive one of the company’s top factions from the Attitude Era, the Corporate Ministry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he loved the writers he got to work with in WWE:

“All of the writers that I dealt with, loved them. I know that writers get completely skinned and like decapitated and delimbed from wrestlers saying that the writers suck and they’re terrible, etc. I didn’t have any issues with any of the writers that I worked with. I loved all of them, I got to know them personally and professionally. The problem was that all the ideas that we would come up [with] together, whether they had awesome ideas for me, or they would ask me about my own ideas, they all have to go through one person. So, if that one person, it feels like it doesn’t resonate to them, they don’t make sense, or they’re just not in the realm of how they particularly see things going [and] entertaining people, then they’re just gonna go out the window.”

Reveals that he wanted to bring back the Corporate Ministry faction from the Attitude Era:

“Yeah, I had ideas about bringing back The Corporate Ministry, it was one of my final ideas that I had and I had a series of writers on board with that who thought it was a very good idea. I had a bunch of people that I thought would be perfect for it. They were talking about creating potentially like a podium and some other props and stuff that have gone to other people, which is fine because they weren’t my ideas anyway. The props, they’ve been given to other people and it’s really cool how it’s coming off on TV. I thought pitching those ideas would be cool because there’s some nostalgia to it. You know, with all these crazy conspiracy theories that are always going around about esoteric businesses and stuff like that and cults, and evil companies and stuff like that, I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff and put it back on TV with a nostalgic twist. The only people that I had not got a blessing from to do it would be like Taker and Vince, talking to them about it. I think I would have to have, of course I’d want them involved with it. They were the two evil guys that were from that, I thought that would have been cool to revisit, a concept of that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)