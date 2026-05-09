Killer (Karrion) Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently sat down with WWE and TNA Hall of Fame legend D-Von Dudley for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the two spoke about their respective WWE departures and how TKO is to blame, as well as a potential return to the company and/or a run in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where they touch on these topics with their thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On whether or not there’s a chance they could return to WWE: “(Scarlett) Never say never, we love that locker room. We miss the writers, we miss the producers. We love these people, we miss them. We blame TKO for our deal not getting done, so if they decide to fix things. If they decide to call one day, maybe.”

(Kross) “We never closed the door on dialogue. We never had a bad relationship with WWE. We’ve stayed in contact with everybody. Is it possible? Of course it is. There were still things that needed to be discussed, they closed the door on those discussions.

(Scarlett) The door was never open on the discussions.

(Kross) I mean, yeah. That’s the truth of it really, very much so. We leave the door open for all discussions with everybody. It would be rude to say who we discuss things with and who we don’t. So I just don’t ever go into that. I don’t want anyone to ever feel slighted. But, we’re always open to developing ideas and conversations to do anything. The wrestling business has been good to us, it has changed our lives, and the fans literally come everywhere we go. Who wouldn’t want to be in front of another 40,000 people performing? We’re still going to work like it’s 40,000 people if it’s only 2,000 or 3,000. We’re going to give them everything we’ve got because we don’t know how to do anything else.”

On the chances of them in AEW: “(Scarlett) I would say, if the creative was right, maybe. There would have to be a plan, like a proper long-term storyline plan.

(Kross) Wherever we go, whether it’s an independent or it’s a televised company, or streaming, whatever have it, we want to be out there performing at our best. We don’t want to show up, collect a paycheck and just leave. We’re making an excellent living, we’re in a very unique situation, it doesn’t always work out this way for everybody independently. We’re in an excellent situation where we’re able to work all over the world.

(Kross) To put it as plainly as possible, it’s not about clearing a particular amount of money, it’s about the purpose of the performance. No matter what anyone’s preconceived notion is about pro-wrestling, this shit hurts and it does take time off your life, and we’re very well aware of that. We make that commitment knowing that. If somebody is looking to pay us a bunch of money to do a short match that doesn’t mean anything… We’re not interested. We want to do meaningful performances with purpose, and have fun.”