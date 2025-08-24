The opening segment of GCW Homecoming was described as being “worth watching.”

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their GCW debut, and Matt Cardona and Shotzi also shot an angle at the show. Nick Gage also made his first GCW appearance in over a year.

As noted, Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE, as well as Scarlett, have been announced for Defy Wrestling, WrestlePro and House of Glory, in addition to a host of convention appearances since parting ways with WWE earlier this month.