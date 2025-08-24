Bea Priestley (Blair Davenport in WWE) is now officially part of the STARDOM roster and will compete exclusively for the promotion going forward. The announcement was made during a press conference in Japan, led by President Taro Okada. Priestley made her return to STARDOM this past July.

Welcome back to #STARDOM, Bea Priestley (officially.) Now which faction does she end up in…… pic.twitter.com/OnSOF5p3Ao — roa (@cultofthehll) August 24, 2025

Production on WWE 2K26 is officially underway, according to Jordynne Grace. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Grace confirmed that she has already recorded voice lines for the upcoming game. She said,

“Being in the video game is awesome. I filmed some lines for 2K26, for next year already… Here’s a little spoiler there.“

Killer Kross made his return to GCW on Saturday night at Homecoming, aligning with Shotzi Blackheart in her battle against Matt Cardona.

Kross and his wife Scarlett disguised themselves as druids before ambushing Cardona, helping Shotzi score the victory.

Later, in a backstage promo shared on social media, Kross mocked his WWE departure by playing a violin and singing, “I lost my dream job and I’m so sad. This isn’t WWE.” He then smashed the instrument, declaring, “It’s clearly not a f**king work. I’m not sad anymore.”

Kross promised to return to what he does best — hurting people — vowing that while Shotzi comes for Cardona’s crown, he’s coming for Cardona’s blood.

Shotzi chimed in with a graphic warning for Cardona, stating, “You’re getting f**ked in the a$$ raw dog style and he’s drinking your f**king blood.” Scarlett then proclaimed Shotzi as the “true f**king indie God.”

No need for rhyme. No need for reason. This ain’t PG land. And it isn’t for everybody. THIS IS G

C

FUCKING

W

.#GCWHomecoming 🩸 #GarageBeer @ShotziTCB@Lady_Scarlett13 @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/grp1F0zFt8 — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 24, 2025

During a recent edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on The Undertaker’s behind-the-scenes involvement with the WWE-AAA partnership.

Bischoff praised The Undertaker’s transition into an influential backstage role.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On The Undertaker being part of WWE-AAA: “I think Undertaker, like a lot of guys who reach the peak — or in most cases, near the peak. But in Undertaker’s case he not only reached the peak, he got his own personalized zip code there for a couple of decades. But when you reach that level and then you have to walk away from it, that’s when you develop a different appreciation and a different interest, even perhaps, in the business.

“Because while Undertaker — I don’t know, we haven’t talked about this. I’m just — my impression from afar But when a guy like Undertaker, being highly involved in the industry for such a long time and then walking away from it. Even if, I’m sure an Undertaker’s case, he’s very happy physically to walk away from it. But his heart is still in it, right? His mind is still going. He’s still thinking, he’s still creating. But now he’s doing it for other people instead of himself. And when you get to the point when you’re in that transition, speaking for myself, you really begin to appreciate other aspects of the business. And I think that’s what this is.”

On The Undertaker wanting to contribute: “I think this is Undertaker, who’s highly motivated, wants to contribute. He’s got great instincts, something that’s often overlooked in a discussion about who’s the best at whatever, right? Behind the scenes, in front of the camera, doesn’t matter. Most of those people, the one common denominator they have is instinct, and it’s rare. Undertaker has it. And now he’s able to take all those decades of experience and engage in something that’s completely different than he’s ever done before. I think it’s freaking awesome, and it’s going to bring more eyes. It’s going to bring more attention to that product. So hats off to everybody.”