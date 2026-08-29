Killer Kross and Scarlett are the latest wrestling personalities to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Rebel.

The couple shared a video of themselves participating in the challenge, with Rebel herself even getting involved and helping dump the ice water over Kross.

Kross and Scarlett then passed the challenge along by nominating WWE stars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Along with the video, Kross encouraged fans to support I AM ALS and highlighted the organization’s efforts toward research funding and treatment access.

“Now that Act for ALS is going through, you can send your donations to @iamalsorg,” Kross wrote. “They are helping us get the most research funding we possibly can AND get treatment access for patients now. That’s what makes @iamalsorg different and people finally have more options for help or assistance.”

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will take place on September 9, 2026 in honor of the former AEW women’s wrestling star.

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