Former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Kross discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, including his return to MLW at SuperFight and how he’s in the process of writing a book. Highlights can be found below.

Says MLW was one of the first places to contact him after his WWE release:

I had nothing but a good time in my first… my first trip there to MLW and I made sure to stay in contact with them. They’d let me know if, you know, if I ever decided to leave or I was on the outs with them [WWE], that I’d always be welcomed back and they were one of the first people to contact me when the time was appropriate to return and yeah, I really like the backstage vibe there. Everybody gets along, everybody knows each other. There’s a nice mix of people with a lot of time in who have worked television and a lot of new guys coming up. So, it’s a great place to learn and it’s a great place to perform and entertain. They don’t suffocate the things you wanna create there. They’re not overly concerned with stuff like that. They give you a direction and they allow everyone to kind of paint the picture in the ring because there’s a certain level of trust between the office and the wrestlers and I think that actually produces the best show for the fans, when you operate from that kind of place.

Reveals that he is in the process of writing a book:

I had a P.O. box for a while and then, so I have a lot — well I have — look, I love my fans. Let me just say that. Without you guys, I would not be doing this. The hardest period of my career was doing this without fans in the building during a pandemic. It was just — I can’t summarize it or compress it. I’m writing a book right now, a lot of people don’t know that. I might — if I feel emotionally stable enough to discuss it, it was a super abysmal period while I was grateful for it. I’ll talk about it in my book but like, when I had that P.O. box, I had a lot of fans that are, you know, women and they started sending me their underwear and naked pictures and stuff like that so I was like — well, Scarlett [Bordeaux’s] cool and stuff. We’re super secure with each other but at the same time, it’s like I just — I know that’s meant well but… you know what I mean? [Kross laughed] You can’t be sending me naked pictures of yourself in your underwear. So I let it go.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)