Add another one to the list.

In addition to WrestlePro, Defy Wrestling and a plethora of convention appearances, recently released WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, now working again as Killer Kross, has added another big one to the growing list of independent wrestling appearances.

On Friday, House of Glory announced that Kross will make his HoG debut at the upcoming House Of Glory event scheduled for October 10 at NYC Arena In Queens, New York, with the show streaming live via TrillerTV.

“The most dangerous free agent in wrestling has arrived,” read the announcement. “KILLER KROSS makes his long-awaited HOG debut Friday, October 10th. Get Your Tickets NOW!”