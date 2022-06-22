Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former NXT champion Killer Kross will be taking on Matt Cross in singles-action at tomorrow’s Battle Riot IV event from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.

🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

Demanding a match in New York City, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran has acquiesced by signing Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross for this Thursday’s Battle Riot card.

A harbinger of chaos, the 6’4″ fighter has been a threat wherever he’s battled. Returning to MLW earlier this year, Killer Kross decimated his opponent and in the process put the entire league on notice.

Now Kross faces a decorated veteran of the squared circle, Matt Cross. Spening the last few years competing in over 28 countries and collecting several championships, Cross’ blends a hybrid fighting style of speed, aerial attacks and lucha making him a complex competitor for Kross.

But will the clock tick down to Cross’ own doomsday?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

First time ever!

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1

Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Matt Cross

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Micromanage

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Myron Reed

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Warhorse

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Ken Broadway

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

