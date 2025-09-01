— Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins stood tall together at Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris pay-per-view event, with Lynch later posting a photo of the two after the event. As seen during the main event, Lynch delivered a low blow to CM Punk that allowed Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. She shared a post-show snapshot of the couple, captioning it with the following,

“We run this business. #TheVision”

— Killer Kross admits that he felt a bit intimidated when he realized he was falling in love with Scarlett.

Speaking with Cultaholic Wrestling, Kross reflected on the early days of their relationship, noting that the experience helped him truly understand what it meant to be in love. He said,

“The first time I met her, when she had dark hair, I was like, ‘Man, I feel like I’ve met this person before.’ Then I meet her again, she has blonde hair in the same day, and I go, ‘Man, I feel like I’ve met this person before.’ I just met her, but I kept having that moment. I was just like, ‘I think something’s wrong with me.’”

He continued, “I talked to a buddy of mine. He’s like, ‘No, dude, you’re in love.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been in love before.’ He was like ‘No, I think you thought you were in love before. You were probably attracted to somebody. You’re actually in love now. This is what it’s like.’ I thought ‘I’m not sure I like this.’ It was an obsessive, neurotic thing where I couldn’t stop thinking about her, and it felt like I was powerless to it. It kind of freaked me out. It was a little intimidating.”

— Mike Chioda recently reflected on officiating the iconic Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle match at WWE King of the Ring 2001. The longtime referee discussed the bout during his appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, sharing his memories and more from that night.

On whether he has retired: “Pretty much, yeah. I mean, if there’s a match or two, or something like that, I’ll do here and there. Ric Flair’s Last Match I did, I had done a match in the Jersey Shore for Fight Factory and for New Jersey. So it was nice to get down there, and those guys are great at Fight Factory. So it’s really pick and choose, but I’m doing seminars, training refs in Orlando, doing a bunch of and signings and stuff. And the podcast, yeah, Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, with Conrad Thompson, on ad-free shows. They’ve been great to me for four and a half years, five years almost.”

On Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle at King of the Ring: “I knew Shane was a tough cookie. He’s always been a tough kid, always a tough guy. I know he was gonna be all right, beside the cuts, the glass and all that. I wasn’t calling that match. Vince was screaming in the background, cussing. Jerry Briscoe, everybody was cussing, but I wasn’t going to stop the match, that’s for sure. They’re like, ‘Don’t throw him through the glass.’ I’m yelling at Kurt. I’m screaming at Kurt, ‘Don’t do it again. Don’t do it again.’ And later on, I said, ‘Kurt, I was screaming at you.’ He goes, ‘Was it on this side?’ I said, yeah, it was on the right side. He goes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I’m kind of Deaf in that ear.’ I’m like, so the other ear didn’t hear me?

“That glass was not breaking that easy I tell you that. I mean, Vince was so hot. I remember Vince left Shane. Shane had to take his own ride back to Connecticut. I remember Linda coming up because I held that board up top when he gives Shane the angle Slam, he had this little piece of board and was slipping off the rope with both of them up there. And I’m over there holding it like this as much as I can, just so they can get that spot off. And I remember Linda pointing that out to me, and she goes, Great job, Mike. Thank you for holding that board, because I seen that. She was you didn’t hold that board. They were collapsing. And I’m like, no problem. And that’s it’s my job to be out there and do what I got to do, you know, to help out Shane and the match itself.”

On the Shane McMahon body check bump: “Shane rocked me, man, I remember maybe I was like a foot away from the steps. And same with Charles. I was like, holy sh*t. I’m like, you know, they bought that bump back. So that was awesome.”