Killer Kross says he heard about MLW’s dispute with WWE while he worked for the latter company, but he kept his distance from the details. In a new interview with The Takedown on SI’s Zack Heydorn, the MLW World Champion reflected on that dispute as his promotion begins a new run on Tubi.

Kross said he had heard rumblings years ago and later read the public reporting. He said he chose not to ask questions inside WWE about a matter that did not involve him. Looking back at the costly dispute, he wondered about the person responsible for the decision and called it a “massive misstep.” Kross did not identify anyone involved in the matter.

MLW announced its weekly move to Tubi earlier this month, opening another chapter after its long effort to secure streaming distribution. Kross said the free platform could put the promotion in front of more viewers without asking them to take on another subscription. His own contribution, he said, is more straightforward than any larger business strategy.

“The best way I can help MLW” is to give the promotion his strongest work in the ring, Kross told Heydorn. He said he discusses creative plans with the company, carries them out and trusts MLW to build on the performances. The champion called the pressure of leading the promotion in its new era “a privilege,” saying it gives him a chance to learn what he can handle.

Kross also addressed the support he has received since his WWE departure. He said he expected some momentum after speaking more openly near the end of his run, but was surprised that fans remained so firmly behind him. That response, he said, has followed him back into MLW.

The interview came ahead of Kross’s Fightland tag match with Josh Bishop against Místico and Austin Aries. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported how each team paired rivals for the Tubi broadcast.

Source: The Takedown on SI’s interview with Killer Kross.