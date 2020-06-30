“Killer” Tim Brooks Passes Away at 72, AEW and Keith Lee Pay Tribute

Veteran pro wrestler “Killer” Tim Brooks has passed away at the age of 72.

Brooks passed away earlier today, according to F4Wonline.com. He had battled cancer for several years and it was known to be terminal.

Brooks wrestled in the United States, Japan and Puerto Rico from 1970 through 1989. He was from Waxahachie, Texas and worked from Dallas most of his career, working under WCCW and the NWA, among others. Brooks also teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper in Oregon, as Bad News Brooks. Brooks would continue to work Texas indies through 1997, and later launched his North American Wrestling Alliance training school, which also ran shows in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Brooks was good friends with the late Bruiser Brody and they wrestled several times, which you can see in the video above.

Brooks also trained several stars of pro wrestling, including WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. Lee paid tribute to Brooks on Twitter today.

“Acutely aware of the pain today brings. He was my birth, my knowledge, my preparation. Home when I was homeless. Had I not seen him when I did…I never would again. Thank you Killer Tim Brooks for training me. I love you. #RIPKillerBrooks This next one is dedicated to you,” Lee wrote.

AEW also paid tribute to Brook on Twitter, writing, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of “Killer” Tim Brooks. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of “Killer” Tim Brooks. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/UNej0sSQBN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2020

Acutely aware of the pain today brings. He was my birth, my knowledge, my preparation. Home when I was homeless. Had I not seen him when I did…I never would again. Thank you Killer Tim Brooks for training me. I love you.#RIPKillerBrooks This next one is dedicated to you. pic.twitter.com/9zR32AmNLk — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 30, 2020

