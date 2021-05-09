WWE issued the following press release announcing a new matchup for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe will be taking on Killian Dain in singles-action, joining a card that already features two title matches. Check out the details below.

No one appears to know exactly what is going on between Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe — perhaps even including them.

Regardless, the perplexing situation figures to come to a head Tuesday night on NXT with the former SAnitY allies set to square off.

Dain and Wolfe have shared several curious interactions in recent weeks, with Dain preventing teammate Drake Maverick from attacking Wolfe, while Wolfe couldn’t carry out Imperium orders to attack The Beast of Belfast.

Wolfe and the rest of his comrades were admonished by Imperium leader WALTER for dereliction of duty, while Dain and Maverick have been discombobulated to say the least.

Catch the next chapter in this puzzling saga this Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!