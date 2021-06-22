Nikki Cross apparently came up with her new super hero gimmick that we saw on last night’s WWE RAW.

As noted, Cross debuted the new look last night before reuniting with Alexa Bliss to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Money In the Bank qualifier. She cut a pre-match promo about feeling a spark inside her as of late, following her recent wins over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, and how she thought of a way to display the spark in her heart, and to represent for everyone and their shortcomings. She went on to say that her new look embodies everything we all have inside of us – spirit.

In an update, Cross’ husband, WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain, took to Twitter after RAW and indicated that she came up with the new character on her own.

“She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!!,” Dain wrote.

Cross spoke with Sarah Schreiber for the post-RAW interview seen below.

“So we’ve talked about the last few weeks, there’s been this power growing inside of me, this spark that’s just been developing and evolving, it’s a metamorphosis, it’s this spirit inside of me, and I’m going to ride this spirit, I’m going to ride this momentum, ride this wave, to Money In the Bank, and beyond!,” Cross said.

Cross also appeared on RAW Talk last night and admitted she does not have super powers, such as flying or super strength, but she feels like she can do anything when she puts the new outfit on. She also said she’s been working on the new attire for the past few weeks, and is now happy to share it with the WWE Universe.

Stay tuned for more on Cross and her new gimmick. You can see Dain’s related tweets below, along with the interviews from last night:

She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!! https://t.co/ZEUPSx3wCH — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 22, 2021

