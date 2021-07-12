During his interview with the All Night Long Podcast, Killian Dain spoke on his desire to wrestle with Japan amongst other places. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, personally, I want to make sure that I can be like what the likes of Robbie Brookside was for me. That’s what I want to be for the scene going forward. To have those positive influences who come in with that experience and notice the people with the drive and determination and push them. Robbie and Drew [McIntyre] really pushed me and knew I wanted it. On the scene right now, there are guys and girls who are [determined and desperate] and I’m hoping to help them find their next level. The only way the business improves is by learning from mistakes from the people before. We made plenty of mistakes and the key is to show them our mistakes and make them better.

It won’t be immediately, it won’t be like the day after my 90 days ends. I’m a foreigner living in America so there are hoops I need to jump through before everything is good. As soon as I can, I will be smashing and all over the place. I’m very much looking forward to performing [in the United States] and performing in Europe. I’m hoping to get across to Japan at some point. That’s a long-term dream of mine. There’s definitely nothing set up in that regard. That’s something I have a long-term goal for. I have a few things in the burner that I’m very excited about. I know how I want to be as a person going forward and I’m raring to go as a wrestler. I’ve spent the last year and a half barely wrestling.