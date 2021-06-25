WWE has released Killian Dain.

Dain took to Twitter this afternoon and announced his departure. He made a statement on Twitter and captioned it with, “Chip is back on my shoulder. All future enquiries: [email protected]”

Dain noted that he got the release call today while training at the WWE Performance Center. He gave thanks to several legends and WWE Hall of Famers – Robbie Brookside, William Regal, Fit Finlay, Johnny Moss, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. He also thanked other co-workers, Cross, and others. Dain also revealed that he is under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, noting that he feels like he is in his prime. His full statement can be seen below.

Dain, who is married to Nikki Cross, signed with WWE in 2016. After a brief run on the main roster with SAnitY, Dain was sent back to WWE NXT in May 2019. He had been teaming with Drake Maverick as of late. Dain last wrestled on the June 8 NXT show, losing to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

As noted, WWE also released the following Superstars this afternoon – The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Dain’s full tweet below:

