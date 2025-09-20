Brodido retained their AEW World Tag-Team Championships in the four-way ladder match at AEW All Out: Toronto.

But that takes second or third billing to what happened afterwards.

Once the match wrappws up, Brodido left up the ramp to celebrate as we see the Young Bucks alone in the ring, but not for long, as “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry shows up to attack them as the crowd explodes.

Rocky Romero tries to intervene but to no avail, before the Bucks go back after him. They set up for a BTE Trigger but Jack Perry is smiling before the lights cut out.

We go to the screen to see Jack Perry uncovering something, before coming to the realization that it was Perry who resurrected Luchasaurus. Back at ringside, Luchasaurus is standing behind the Bucks, laying them out before standing alongside Perry.

Killswitch then took off his belt that read “Killswitch” and threw it to the crowd, signifying that he is now once again Luchasaurus.

The Jurassic Express duo of Luchasaurus and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry posed for the fans as the infamous “Tarzan Boy” theme song began playing.

