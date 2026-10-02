Killswitch Engage paid tribute to the late Andy Williams during their performance at the Aftershock festival this week.

The popular metal band performed a lengthy set at the festival in Sacramento, California, on Thursday, October 2. During the show, a graphic honoring Williams was displayed on stage in remembrance of the former Every Time I Die guitarist and pro wrestler.

Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, passed away in September at the age of 48.

Before his wrestling career took off, Williams was best known as a longtime member of the metalcore band Every Time I Die. The group, which was active from 1998 until 2022, toured alongside Killswitch Engage on multiple occasions throughout the 2000s.

Williams later returned to music by forming Atomic Rule in 2023, with the band releasing material in both 2025 and 2026.

As previously reported, plans were also announced in late September for Williams to be honored with a memorial bench in his home state of New York.