Pro-wrestling star and frequent AEW competitor KiLynn King recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up her NWA women’s title matchup against the champion Kamille at the June 11th Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

During her interview, King would discuss what her strategy will be for the matchup, as well as how she hopes to show the NWA fanbase her improvement over the last year. Highlights can be found below.

Her strategy for Kamille:

“I think my strategy right now is just studying her work as much as I can, because her work has slowly been developing in NWA over time. And it’s really important to look at what she’s done recently that has given her success and to find the weak points in that strategy and that gameplay that she uses to find her success. So right now,” King explained, “it’s a matter of studying that, breaking it down, and figuring out what the vantage points for myself are in that formula.”

Hopes to show the NWA fanbase how much she’s improved since the Empowerrr show:

“It’s definitely going to be exciting being in front of this new crowd and this new arena. It definitely is going to bring a different energy, which of course, is going to bring, I think, a fresh spice out of Kamille and I. For the past year or so, people have just been getting introduced to me and understanding the different kinds of things that I bring to the ring,” she noted. “I think on June 11th, when I step into the ring with Kamille, it’s going to be about bringing everything that I’ve been slowly but surely adding to the repertoire.”

On building a connection with fans outside of the ring:

“People don’t always necessarily connect with the moves that you’re doin in the ring. That’s not the main factor that people connect with. Your voice and your personality and the things that you do in between all of that stuff, that’s what people connect with. So the majority of the time, people are going to discover–like half the time I get more reaction from a promo I post where I actually speak and people get to experience my personality and hear how I like to talk and my sassiness, or sometimes even a little bit of cockiness. They see that and they respond more to that than if I would have posted a clip from a match like, sure, it gets a response, but it gets more interaction when people get to get to know you.”