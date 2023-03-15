KiLynn King has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling.

King recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews and revealed that she has signed an exclusive contract with Impact.

King commented on why she decided to ink a deal with Impact.

“I had been trying to get some work there for a while,” she revealed. “Tommy Dreamer and Gail (Kim) were both big advocates for me there. So right around December, I had the opportunity to go work with them for the first time and I got to work Taylor Wilde and Gisele (Shaw). About a week or two after I had that interaction with them, I got a call saying, ‘Hey, we want to offer you something’, and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ The moment I got there, the backstage atmosphere was just amazing. Everybody is so uplifting and encouraging. They just want the best product out there and that’s the kind of locker room you want to be in. So as soon as I got the phone call, my gut immediately was like, ‘Yep, you’re gonna do this. This is the next step.'”

King also talked about why she feels Impact is a good fit for her.

“The moment I worked with them and the contract was in the works and in the talks, the idea of who I was wasn’t questioned,” she said. “Sometimes you go places and the thing that you’ve been building over the years on the Independents and everything, people are like, ‘Okay, that’s great, but we want you to do this now.’ The moment they talked to me, like, ‘We want to take the King franchise (King is her real last name) and we want to figure out how to make it work in Impact’, and that was the biggest thing for me because I’ve been working for the last two years on how to make KiLynn King, The King, really stand out in this generation and they were really on board with that. So there’s a lot of amazing character work that goes on there. For the longest time, the biggest thing that I’ve done is just like wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, and now I get to dive more into that character work and really get to tap into my acting skills. So I’m very excited for that process.”

King’s new contract comes after Impact has also signed the following names to contracts in recent months – Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Dirty Dango, Big Kon, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, PCO, and Jonathan Gresham. Deonna Purrazzo also had her contract extended for one year as well.

King, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, began working the indies in 2018. She is currently teaming with Taylor Wilde in Impact, and they will challenge The Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on Thursday’s show. King made her Impact debut at the December 9 TV tapings, losing to Wilde, and she lost to Gisele Shaw at those same tapings. King has made more than 50 appearances for AEW since June 2020, and has also worked for NJPW, the NWA, and others.

