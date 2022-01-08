Earlier today PW Insider released a report stating that Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee had finished up with IMPACT Wrestling following the 12/31 episode on AXS TV.

However, Lee has since taken to Twitter to deny those reports, adding that she is definitely still signed to the promotion. You can see those below.

Ummmmmm no….. I’m still Signed. Nice try though 🤷🏼‍♀️👍🏻 https://t.co/XfILyeoRyn — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) January 8, 2022

As previously mentioned Lee signed with IMPACT back in May 2020. We’ll keep you updated on her status following these tweets.