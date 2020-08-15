Kimber Lee Discusses IMPACT’s Diverse Roster, Says She Wants To Climb To The Top Of The Women’s Division

IMPACT Knockouts star Kimber Lee recently spoke to Sportskeeda to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Calls IMPACT the best possible place for professional wrestling:
Like you said, I’ve been there three months so I don’t think I can speak on the overall shift through time but, in the three months that I have been a part of IMPACT Wrestling, everyone has seemed to just want to make it the best place possible for professional wrestling. I can attest to the women all being women who support each other and we all want to make it a better place, and make it the best place for women’s wrestling. That is the mentality I’ve noticed since day one and I think, because of that and because everybody has that mentality, IMPACT Wrestling is doing the things that it’s doing now and it’s an awesome thing to see, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of IMPACT at this time and be a part of it long term.
On her improvements and why she deserves to be at the top of the Knockouts division:
I think it’s the old me — but improved. I’ve gone through my own set of trials and tribulations, I’ve had some dark periods in my life that I’ve had to get through, and I’ve managed to get through them and overcome. I think that defines you as a person and it changes you as a wrestler, too, because that’s part of me and I feel like people were starting to forget who I was, and I’m not okay with that. I came in wanting to remind people just exactly who I am and why I call myself the Crown Jewel, and why I deserve to be at the top of the women’s division.
On Deonna Purrazzo:
You know, it was awesome. Deonna and I have only ever wrestled one time before this and it has been a few years at this point, so I was incredibly excited to share the ring with her again and on a much bigger platform this time. You know, Deonna is somebody who says it like it is. She is one of the greatest technical women’s wrestlers out there. I don’t know if I’d say she’s the best because I kind of think I’m pretty good, too, but hey, she’s definitely somebody who is a force to be reckoned with and I want to match myself with those people, and getting an opportunity to share the ring with her is a great one. Granted, it didn’t go the way I would want to but my Crown Jewel would probably show up with me if it was a title match, wink-wink, nudge-nudge. Now that I’ve gotten to feel the waters and test her out a bit, I don’t know if she would come out victorious the second time.
How diverse and talented the current IMPACT roster is:
It’s just an amazing feeling to know that I’m a part of something that is so diverse. It gives women opportunities that a lot of places still don’t because, even now, with all the progress that we have made, there’s still this feeling that the women have to go earlier on the card and that’s not the case. IMPACT lets us show that that’s not the case and they give us the opportunities that we deserve but the same goes for everybody on the roster and there hasn’t been a time where I felt that the men were more important than the women, which I have felt that in other places, and it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman