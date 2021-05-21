IMPACT star Kimber Lee recently appeared on the The Shootin Up North podcast to discuss her decision to sign with the promotion, revealing that she nearly changed careers as she didn’t believe wrestling was going to be apart of her life anymore. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Said she considered changing her career prior to signing with IMPACT:

I really think part of the circumstances of the world is part of why I was given the opportunity when I was and I, you know, before I started at IMPACT, I was starting to kind of have — not necessarily super, super soon but I was starting to think, you know, maybe it’s time to move on and do something else with my life and not wrestle and focus on wrestling as much and then bam, here comes IMPACT and that focus changed a little bit again.

Says she doesn’t want to work anywhere else besides IMPACT:

You know, IMPACT just accepted me with open arms man. It’s been a wild year but it’s been awesome and I don’t really wanna be anywhere else. IMPACT has become my family very fast and I’m proud to be an IMPACT Knockout and I’m proud to be a part of that women’s division because there’s so much talent and just — it’s been one of the best years of my life I think and I can’t wait to see what the future holds because if I have any say in it, I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

