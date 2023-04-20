Kimber Lee gives an update on her status with IMPACT Wrestling.

The industry veteran discussed this topic during a recent interview with Piers Austin, where the former WWE star explained the specifications of her current contract with IMPACT.

I mean technically, technically, I’m still signed right now (to IMPACT Wrestling). I was never released from my contract, technically. They’re just not using me because I’m a per appearance contract. So, they’re just letting it run out. So that’s why I said, ‘No, I’m still signed technically.’

Lee says her wrestling career has currently taken a backseat since she has not competed since the fall of 2022. She does tell Piers Austin that she does have a desire to get another push and tour Europe again.

Right now, it’s taken a backseat for the last couple of months (her wrestling career) but I certainly want to come out and have at least one more big push, see what I can do. Australia is somewhere I have never been that is on my list. So I would love to go there. I wanna tour Europe again, I wanna go back to Japan. There’s stuff I still wanna do, I’m not done. I’m certainly not done but I just needed that time to find myself again.

Staying on the subject, Lee reveals that he had been going through a ton of personal things in her life, which includes her preparing to launch a Youtube series.

I was going through a lot of stuff in personal life and then that shoot job life, I was going through a lot there too because I had started in vet med and I thought that was gonna be the thing I would do after wrestling and then that turned out to be a whole sh*t show of itself and so, now I’ve actually — I’m getting ready to release the first episode of a YouTube series I’ve started because I’m now living kind of out in the middle of nowhere in a camper on two acres of land and homesteading because it’s the cheapest option for me right now.

