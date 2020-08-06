Kimber Lee Talks New Impact Wrestling Deal, Dream Knockouts Tag Team Partner

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Kimber Lee

Date: 08/05/20

Your Host: James Walsh

Just hours after the news broke confirming her signing with Impact Wrestling, Kimber Lee joined the Wrestling Epicenter for an exclusive interview to discuss her officially signing with the brand she has been working with for the past few months.

Lee, a dynamic performer who has been around the world over the past decade plus, discusses Inter-gender wrestling opportunities, a potential Tag Team partner if and when the Knockouts Tag Team Titles return, and more in our exclusive sit down.

Kimber Lee takes on Jordynne Grace next week on Impact on AXS TV and Twitch. Visit www.ImpactWrestling.com for more information.

KIMBER LEE:

On first appearing on Impact Wrestling a few months ago:

“It has been an amazing experience working for Impact. From not knowing if I was going to get to come back and just enjoying everything for the moment and it developing into me coming back again and coming back again. Now I have a long term deal! It has been so great! So refreshing! I feel so blessed to have been able to continue wrestling through all this craziness that has been going on throughout 2020 too. I couldn’t have done that without Impact!”

On why Impact is the right place for her:

“Impact has always been a place I’ve looked to and followed – Though my schedule is absolutely insane at times! (laughs) I think what made it the place for me is how the stars aligned for me to come in. I’m really excited to see all the other girls on the roster. And, everything just aligned. (laughs)”

On if she’d like to see more Inter-gender wrestling in Impact:

“My philosophy on wrestling, which I have held onto forever, is “equal rights, equal fights!” That is true. I am a huge advocate for inter-gender wrestling. I like to just call it wrestling. Because, that is what we’re doing. Just because you have two X chromosomes and I have a Y chromosome doesn’t matter. We’re all equal competitors. Women have proven themselves to be equal competitors. I have absolutely no problem with seeing more inter-gender wrestling. But, at the same time, this Knockouts division is absolutely fantastic and I have absolutely no problem being a part of the Knockouts division. So, I’m excited to see wherever this goes whether it be more inter-gender or wrestling women. The fact that I work for a company that will do either and isn’t afraid of it is awesome!”

On if she echos other Knockouts in wanting the Tag Team Titles brought back:

“Oh, absolutely! As you said and if you’ve followed my career, you know tag team wrestling is one of my favorite things to be a part of. It is just a different dynamic and a different way things have to be done and it adds to so much more creativity in a match. I would love to see the Knockouts Tag Team Titles come back to show that the Knockouts can do tag team wrestling as well.”

On who she would like to team with:

“This one kind of writes itself! There has been a Queen at Impact Wrestling forever and now there’s a Princess. So, why wouldn’t I team with Madison Rayne? It is right there! The Royalty! The Royalty together! (laughs)”

On the changes in perception towards women’s wrestling since she started 11 years ago:

“I remember when I first started, I was told, “You should probably go get some plastic surgery and never get a tattoo.” I didn’t have any of my tattoos when I started. And, all these different restrictions because it was all based on how you looked and not based on your talent. The fact that things were that different just 11 years ago which is such a short period of time in the scheme of things But, I think we all as women said, “We’re talented! We are athletes just like everyone else and we’re sick of just sitting around and being judged on how we look.” And, seeing women taking over and revolutionizing wrestling has been awesome to be a part of.”

On how the pandemic impacted her as a major traveling talent:

“It made me step back and look at everything from a different perspective. You go to bed one night and you wake up the next day and you don’t know if you’re ever going to get to wrestle again or when you’ll ever wrestle again. It made me cherish all the opportunities I have had. It made me go back to school! (laughs) I’m currently enrolled as a veterinary technician student. I’m getting a second degree! It made me look at life differently and made me want different outlets but also cherish wrestling and never lose sight of how important it is to me. It is the same as with an injury. Wrestling can be taken from you at any time. I’m not going to waste any opportunity to wrestle while I still can.”

On challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title last week on Impact:

“I think Deonna Purrazzo is a great opponent and a great wrestler. I’m not sure she is what she says she is as the best technical wrestler in the world – I hold myself in high regard as well. As you saw, I held my own. I did not win. But, if we tangled again, I don’t know that she would win again. It is an honor to get in there with talent who are so good and to know that no matter who I wrestle, it is going to be something magical.”

On her goals ahead for Impact:

“I don’t know that I have any set points for them but I do have goals. I would love to be Knockouts Champion and to be on top of this division. I wouldn’t even mind being World Champion if it came to that, as we talked about earlier with inter-gender. That is not to say that the Knockouts title is any less than the World Championship, I think that title holds just as much weight as the World Title does. I want to prove that I am the best wrestler that has ever been a part of Impact Wrestling!”

