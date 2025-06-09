The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

Heading into the post-Money In The Bank 2025 installment of WWE Raw on Netflix live this evening at 8/7c at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, a pair of new high stakes matches have been announced.

Now confirmed for the June 9 episode of WWE Raw tonight are a pair of four-way qualifying matches for the upcoming WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournament.

For the Queen of the Ring tourney, a qualifying match will take place featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane, while the qualifier for the King of the Ring tourney will be Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is “Main Event” Jey Uso defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, as well as appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.