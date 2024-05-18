Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and was broadcast on the FOX network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Bianca Belair defeated Tiffany Stratton in the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Nia Jax handed Jade Cargill her first WWE lost in their QOTR quarterfinal, albeit by disqualification. This means that Belair will face Jax in the semifinals next Friday.

-Tama Tonga defeated LA Knight and Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes in tonight’s King of the Ring quarterfinals. The two men will clash in the semifinals next week.

LINEUP FOR MAY 24TH SMACKDOWN:

-Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair Queen of the Ring semifinal

-Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga King of the Ring semifinal

-AJ Styles confronts Nick Aldis

-Bayley invites Chelsea Green to meet her in the ring