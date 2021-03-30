The Hurt Business is down two members after tonight’s WWW RAW episode.
Tonight’s show saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP dismiss Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from the group. The tension had been brewing for weeks after Benjamin and Alexander lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day, and then interfered in a Lashley match when he never asked for their help.
The RAW opening segment saw MVP and Lashley reprimand Benjamin and Alexander. MVP and Alexander had words, which led to Lashley dropping Alexander. Benjamin then attacked Lashley and they went at it until Lashley got the upperhand. Lashley announced that The Hurt Business is over to Benjamin and Alexander, but he was still looking for someone to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37. As we’ve noted, Lashley has been promising a WrestleMania title shot to anyone who can take McIntyre out before the big show.
Alexander and Benjamin later made Adam Pearce book Benjamin vs. Lashley in a non-title match. Alexander said if there was anything left of Lashley, then he wanted to face him next Monday night. Lashley ended up defeating Benjamin and chasing Alexander away.
McIntyre was featured in a RAW segment where he called out several Superstars to take advantage of Lashley’s offer and take him out. This led to Ricochet stepping up for a singles match, which McIntyre won. After the win over Ricochet, McIntyre was immediately attacked by Mustafa Ali. This led to another singles match, which McIntyre won.
McIntyre called Lashley out after the win over Ali, and Lashley faced off with him in the middle of the ring. They had words over WrestleMania 37 until a brawl broke out. They fought for a few minutes until SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin attacked out of nowhere. Drew fought back and went for a Claymore Kick but Corbin caught him with a Deep Six. Lashley then rag-dolled McIntyre with The Hurt Lock, causing him to pass out. Lashley ended up using three Hurt Lock submissions on McIntyre before leaving him laid out. RAW went off the air with Corbin and Lashley standing tall over McIntyre.
Lashley tweeted after the win over Benjamin and commented on dropping dead weight from The Hurt Business.
“Dead weight’s gone. @CedricAlexander keep talking that sh*t you can get it too. Opportunities like this don’t come around often. The #WWERaw roster better handle their business,” he wrote.
Corbin also tweeted after the show and wrote, “We used to run #WWERaw, we destroyed monsters and punished everyone. Then one guy sold out and wanted to sell T-shirt’s @fightbobby made an offer and I showed up!
As seen below, Lashley also tweeted a throwback photo with Corbin and McIntyre.
It remains to be seen if Lashley will reward Corbin with a title shot for helping him attack McIntyre, but the original offer was for a WWE Title shot at WrestleMania, if the Superstar-for-hire took McIntyre out and prevented him from challenging Lashley at WrestleMania 37. It will be interesting to see where they go with this new Corbin angle, and if Corbin will be aligned with MVP and Lashley in The Hurt Business. MVP, who did commentary for the segment, did note on commentary that, “This is The Hurt Business!”
Stay tuned for more on McIntyre vs. Lashley and the new angle with Corbin. Below are related tweets from Lashley and Corbin, along with several related photos and videos from RAW:
