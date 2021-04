WWE has released a new Snickers commercial featuring former King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin. The caption reads, “King Corbin’s request for new gear did not play out as he imagined, presented by Snickers.”

WWE has also released a sneak peek of AEW superstar Chris Jericho’s most recent appearance on Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the clip the Demo God discusses his fabled ladder match against WWE legend, Shawn Michaels.