Tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special on TNT featured company star Lance Archer defending the IWGP United States championship against the Bullet Club’s Hikuleo, a massive hoss fight that ended with Archer successfully retaining after connecting with his signature Blackout finisher.

In Hikuleo’s corner was his father, the legendary King Haku, who even got involved in the bout by attacking Archer on the outside. Commentary announced afterwards that Archer would be traveling to Japan to defend the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi, who appeared earlier on the show via video.