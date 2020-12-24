During his interview with VOC Nation, former MMA star and current MLW wrestler King Mo spoke on what he thinks is missing from today’s promos. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember when I was young, Ric Flair was (expletive) believable. Now I’m watching his old promos and I’m like (damn) this guy really believed what he was saying. This guy is really believable. You don’t see the same promos now that you used to see back then… Nick Aldis cuts a mean promo, I like his promos; he can cut a mean promo. MJF is good too.

You can listen HERE.

