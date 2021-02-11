Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that King Mo will take on former heavyweight champion Low Ki at next Wednesday’s “Filthy Island” special. The two self-proclaimed knockout kings met earlier last year, with Mo picking up the win after outside interference. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo for this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

A match one year in the making finally is set for Filthy Island this Wednesday as Low Ki looks to right the wrong from last year’s King of the Knockouts match with King Mo.

Former Strikeforce and RIZIN Champion King Mo TKO’d Low Ki under suspicious circumstances in Philadelphia last winter en route to be crowned the 2020 King of Knockouts.

As Low Ki choked out King Mo, Team Filthy would distract the referee and bait the Von Erichs into a ringside fracas. This allowed Tom Lawlor to run in from the crowd and attack Low Ki and knock him out cold. Dan Lambert, King Mo’s cornerman, then threw Ki’s cornerman towel into the ring. The official turned around, and seeing the towel and Low Ki KO’d, stopped the match, awarding it to King Mo.

Since then, King Mo and Dan Lambert have mocked Low Ki. With countless videos posted on YouTube and social media claiming Low Ki as “Low IQ” due to CTE issues, King Mo has run his mouth to no end. Mo and Lambert went as far as successfully getting Low Ki suspended by the state athletic commission due to a backstage press conference confrontation with American Top Team.

Now King Mo will defend his crown as the King of Knockouts as he rumbles with the “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” on Filthy Island in a No Holds Barred Fight!

Will Low Ki finally shut up King Mo?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.