The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament bouts will continue this weekend.

During the SmackDown Lowdown post-show for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin in a Queen of the Ring first round match and LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar in a King of the Ring first round match will indeed take place tonight in Chattanooga Tennessee at the WWE Live event.

At the WWE Live event on Sunday in Macon, Georgia, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio in the King of the Ring first round and Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega in the Queen of the Ring first round will be held.

We will keep you posted.