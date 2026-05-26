WWE is coming out of Clash in Italy hot next week.

During the WWE Clash in Italy “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Columbus, OH., it was announced that next week’s show will air at a special time.

Airing live from Italy following this weekend’s Clash in Italy premium live event, WWE Raw goes down at a special start time of 2pm EST. / 11pm PST. next Monday, June 1, 2026, live on Netflix.

Although no specific matches have been announced yet, it was confirmed that the 2026 King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will begin on the 6/1 Raw in Italy show.

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