WWE superstar King Xavier Woods recently spoke with Bleacher Report about his current singles run with the company, which transitioned into the New Day member discussing his love for the mid-2000s tag team, Billy and Chuck. Find out why Woods loved the duo so much in the highlights below.

On his current singles run and how much he loved Billy and Chuck:

“It’s been really cool, obviously because I haven’t had the chance to have a singles run in the company yet and the focus has always been on tag team wrestling. Even when I was a kid, I was just obsessed with it. Billy and Chuck were my favorite tag team. I freaking loved them.”

Why Billy and Chuck had such an impact on him:

“People always laugh when I say that, but when you go back and think about it, that was a situation where we had a team that hit the scene and it wasn’t necessarily, ‘Oh, these guys are world-beaters and they’re going to be champions.’ They evolved into one of the most entertaining teams we could see and they had a full main event segment with them getting married as partners with a reveal. with Eric Bischoff. It’s hard for tag teams to get that position where they not only get to have cool matches but where they get to be in the middle of the most important stuff on the show.”

Says he has been able to show-off a little bit more as a singles-wrestler:

“It’s been a blast getting that spotlight, and going out, and talking a little bit more, and wrestling a little bit more because this is my life. This is what I do, this is what I enjoy. And to be in a position where I can really start to show off the things not only that I can do, but also that I’ve learned over the years from being a part of the company, is really cool.”