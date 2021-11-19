WWE superstar King Xavier Woods took the time to give a shout out to former AEW world champion Kenny Omega during a broadcast on the G4 Network, which saw the New Day member hold up a sign that says, “Feel better Kenneth, Hopefully see you here soon.” This comes after news broke that Omega would be shelved for some time due to lingering injuries and a case of vertigo, as well as a shoulder surgery that will take him out of AAA’s upcoming TripleMania Regia pay per view.

The Cleaner responded to Woods’ shout out by sharing a gif of Goku from Dragonball Z recovering in a healing chamber. He announced on Dynamite that he would stepping away (in kayfabe) to gather his thoughts after losing to Hangman Adam Page at last Saturday’s Full Gear. See the exchange below.