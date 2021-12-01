King Xavier Woods is set to host a Nickelodeon Christmas competition special next week.

Nick announced today that Woods will host the hour-long “Treasure Truck” holiday gift-winning competition special next Wednesday, December 8 at 7:30pm ET.

The special will feature four families competing in slime-filled challenges for the chance to win gifts found inside the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck.

A press release issued to us today noted, “Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck brings the competition to the front yard of four families, who must compete against each other when the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck drives up with a truck-load full of amazing holiday gifts. The families put their friendships to the test as they take on three rounds of messy, holiday-themed challenges, such as the Ornament Plow, The Claw and the Snowman Shuffle, among others. After each round, one family is eliminated until only one is declared the winner and gets to take home all the gifts inside the truck.”

This “Treasure Truck” appearance is a part of WWE’s working relationship with Nickelodeon. In the past year alone, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on Nick’s NFL Slimetime, as did John Cena, while The Miz appeared on Side Hustle, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up, The Miz and Maryse appeared on The Substitute, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Ember Moon appeared on Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Command Center. Woods previously appeared on Nick’s Unfiltered.

Stay tuned for more.

