 Kingdom of Honor--Sengoku Lord

Kingdom of Honor–Sengoku Lord

Leave a comment

Another weekend, another major event for New Japan Pro Wrestling as Sengoku Lord took place this past weekend featuring EVIL defending the Double Gold against Hiromu Takahashi while Shingo Takagi defended the NEVER Openweight Title against El Desperado, as this show had 4 one on one matches.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy