AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford recently spoke to TV Insider to hype up their wedding, which will be taking place on tonight’s Beach Break special on TNT. The power couple discuss how they first met, revisit the proposal, discuss how much input they had in the angle, and give their thoughts on Miro being the Best Man. Highlights are below.

How they first met:

Penelope Ford: I was admiring him from afar. Kip Sabian: She found me on Instagram. I’m a pretty good-looking dude. Ford: And I got the inside scoop you were a nice guy. Sabian: As soon as she followed me, and I saw how hot she was, I followed her back. Then we just kind of replied to some Instagram stories. Ford: He posted a song he had written. I was like, “Give me your mixtape.” I was trying to flirt. Sabian: We’re both kind of awkward human beings, which made it much easier. Ford: We found out we had so much in common. We love Harry Potter. We’re just nerds. Sabian: We like video games and Pokémon. Anything that is nerd culture we’re into.

What their first date was:

Sabian: We went to Central Park in New York. I tried my first Chick-fil-A because in the U.K. we don’t have these chains. She was like, “You got to try the shakes.” Then we went up the Empire State Building.

How they ended up as a pair on AEW TV:

Sabian: I think it was pitched to us. Everyday life is so easy together that transferring it onscreen is second nature. And I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just Penelope who’s my manager, because she’s one of the best female wrestlers around. I wanted to make sure the job she’s doing for me as my valet or manager I’m doing for her.

On Miro being the best man:

Ford: We love Miro. Sabian: The character you guys see is exactly what Miro is like in real life. He is just a loving, genuine human being. He is big into video games and Twitch streaming and the gaming culture. That is a huge part of my life. We bonded straightaway. As soon as we started doing stuff together, it was so natural. You think someone who came in with name value would be a lot more selfish than Miro is. Miro is so giving and wants to make sure all of us shine. We feel the same way.

On the day Sabian proposed:

Sabian: I wanted to do it on the fourth of April, our official anniversary. And when we were living in Orlando, our favorite place was the dog park. We are huge dog parents to Oscar Albus Dumbledore. It was a nice setting. Ford: He told me his parents wanted a photo of me, him, and Oscar to put on their mantle. Sabian: We go to the park, and it’s closed due to COVID. I’m sweating now. We decided to hop the fence. We technically kind of broke the law. So she is there with the dog. I press record with the camera and make her think it’s a picture and drop to a knee. Ford: I was not expecting it.

How much input they got to have on the wedding segment tonight: