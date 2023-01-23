Kip Sabian is very happy with how his feud with Orange Cassidy played out on AEW television.

The company star recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where he reflected on his work with Cassidy, and how he believes it’s the best thing he’s done since joining the promotion back in 2019. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Says he was very happy with the storyline with Orange Cassidy, and thinks it’s the best thing he’s done in AEW:

What we created with the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy by far (is my favorite thing I’ve done since coming back to AEW). I was saying this the other day on my Twitch stream where I talk about this stuff a lot to chat but, I feel like it was the first chance that I’ve actually had to fully expand my wings with wrestling.

On pro-wrestling being an art-form:

I’m very high on the belief that the art form of wrestling is super important and I try and treat it in an artistic manner like you would treat a role in a movie and I feel like there was so many little undertones that we did during that period that I was very, very happy with the outcome, especially when we had the final match. So yeah, that’s probably the thing that’s been most rewarding since doing the new character because — and I mean, there’s still so much more to go with it. It’s still in its infancy still, you know what I mean? I have some really good ideas.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)