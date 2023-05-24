Kip Sabian has nothing but nice things to say about his former Best Man, Miro.

The AEW star spoke about his pairing with Miro during a recent appearance on the Sappenin’ Podcast. Sabian states that working alongside The Redeemer was a joy as he is one of the nicest people he’s ever met. However, he adds that he was not a big fan of the character he was portraying on-screen at that time.

Then we (Sabian & Penelope Ford) had the thing with Miro which was great fun because I get on great with Miro. Shout out to Miro. He’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. He was very, very enjoyable to work with… But with me, he was very enjoyable to work with because he was always open to the ideas that we had. But, as much as I enjoyed doing that, the character that I was portraying during all this time, it wasn’t really me, I couldn’t find the me that I wanted.

Sabian reveals that he was dealing with some health problems at that time too. He says that he tore his labrum, an injury that got progressively worse, on top of being prediabetic.

I liked video games so we did the video game thing but, it wasn’t really me and I look back now and I’m like, ah, there’s a lot I would have changed. Plus, during this time, I was prediabetic at one point which was horrible, because American soda is full of sugar and I’m an idiot and drank too much of it. God damn you. So yeah, I was prediabetic and then I tore my labrum which, you know, progressively got worse but I wanted to continue the story we were doing so I kept it very close to my chest at that point that it was hurting as much as it was. So I was basically being held together by tape the whole time. But it wasn’t until I went away that I started to realize what I could do with wrestling from a creative standpoint.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sabian recalls the wedding angle he did with his real-life wife, Penelope Ford. You can read his full comments on that here.

