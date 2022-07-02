AEW star Kip Sabian made his long awaited return to the squared circle at last night’s British Wrestling Revolution event, his first matchup in over one year.

Sabian took to Twitter to comment on the grand occasion writing, “Tonight I wrestled my one of my best friends and easily the best unsigned cruiserweight on the planet @Robbie_X_. One thing is clear, I’m better than ever before. Evolved. This was the test, what comes next, is everything.”

Sabian was written off of AEW programming after being attacked by Miro on the April 28th, 2021 edition of Dynamite. This was all storyline, as the “Superbad” one injured his shoulder and needed surgery to repair the damage. Check out his tweet below.