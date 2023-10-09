Another AEW star may be dealing with an injury.

According to PW Insider, Kip Sabian was banged up after his matchup with Anthony Henry at this weekend’s ROH tapings. The report states that doctors checked on Sabian afterward and that his jaw was slightly messed up. As of now, there is no confirmation as to the severity of the injury or if Sabian will miss any time because of it.

Sabian’s matchup with Henry will air this week on ROH TV on HonorClub. If you missed it, you can check out full spoilers from the taping by clicking here.